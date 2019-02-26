|
Donna M. Brickner
Sheboygan - On Sunday February 24, 2019 Donna Mae Brickner, loving mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 86.
Donna was born September 16, 1932 in Laona, WI to the late Berthold and Ellen (Hackala) Sukow. She was united in marriage to Raymond Brickner II in 1955. They welcomed four sons, Bert, Ray, David and Tim.
She graduated from Laona High School and went on to receive her nursing degree from Valparaiso University. Donna was a registered nurse at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital on the OB floor for over 30 years where she helped deliver many babies. She then worked as a nurse at Sunny Ridge Rehabilitation where she later retired. Donna loved being a nurse and worked hard to support her four boys. Due to the many years devoted as a nurse, many recognized her even well after her retirement.
In retirement, Ray and Donna enjoyed being snow birds in Arizona. Donna enjoyed the warm weather and new friends she would meet. Donna had a sense of humor. All who met her walked away with a smile and laugh after a conversation.
Donna loved to cook for her family. All neighborhood children would remember being welcomed into her home for meals. She also had a love for chocolate and coffee. Donna was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
She is survived by sons, Bert Brickner (Kris Kohlmann), Raymond Brickner III (Debra), Tim Brickner (Terri); grandchildren, Tammy (Scott) Brickner-Dexter, Tina (Dennis) Videtic, Emma Brickner, and Jake Brickner; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Alexa and William Dexter, and Dylan and Carlee Videtic.
Along with her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Brickner II, a son David, and a grandson Raymond Brickner IV.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Donna's name.
A Funeral Service for Donna will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., with Rev. Patrick Schultz officiating. The family will greet visitors on Wednesday from 11 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. Mark's UCC Cemetery in Cleveland, WI.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Terrace Place Assisted Living who showed compassion towards Donna.
