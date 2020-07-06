1/1
Donna M. Cadotte
Donna M. Cadotte

Sheb. - Donna M. Cadotte, formerly of Bayfield, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan surrounded by her family. She was 82 years old.

Donna was born March 4, 1938 in Hayward, the daughter of Alice Cadotte. She graduated from Bayfield High School in 1956. She later moved to the Sheboygan area where she worked for various businesses, retiring from Citgo as a manager.

Donna was an avid football and Green Bay Packer fan who enjoyed trips to Bayfield, casino trips, family get togethers (especially Christmas) and outings with her friends. In her younger years, she had enjoyed playing and coaching softball.

Donna is survived by her loving partner of over 50 years, Betty Klabechek and siblings: Ann Wislinsky (Leon Seese) of Belgium, John (Joanne) Picard Jr. of Sheboygan and Carol (Mike) Radey of Appleton. She is further survived by nieces and nephew: Deena (James) Meyers, Aimee (Pat) Dettloff, Keri (Jesse) Smith and Adam Radey; great nieces and nephews: Natalie, Madeline, Dylan, Autumn, Jordan and Jacob; loving cousins Sister Grace Ann, Gracie Zifko and David Curran; other relatives and many, many dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother Alice, great-nephew Tyler Smith, aunts and uncles.

A Memorial Mass is being coordinated for later this year at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bayfield. Donna will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery - Bayfield.

The family would like to thank the nurses of St. Nicholas Hospice and St. Nicholas 4th floor and 5th floor ICU for their compassionate and loving care.

Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences for the family.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
