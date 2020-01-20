|
Donna M. Wendland
Sheboygan - Donna M. Wendland, 74, of Sheboygan, passed away at Golden Harbor Assisted Living on January 19, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1945 in Plymouth, the daughter of the late Walter and Leona Perronne. She attended Greenbush and Plymouth schools and graduated in the class of 1963. Donna was united in marriage to James Wendland in Plymouth on October 24, 1965. Donna was a loving and caring mother. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed ceramics, gardening, following the Brewers, Packers and Bucks, and being outdoors.
Donna is survived by her children, Todd Wendland and Tammy (Simon) Greuel; grandchildren, Taylor (Jared) Roe, Isaac, Evan and Alex Greuel; great-grandchildren, Lyric, Odin and West Roe as well as other nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her son Roger, parents and sisters, Lorraine Block and Janet Risch.
In accordance to Donna's wishes, a private celebration of her life is being held by her family.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Golden Harbor Assisted Living for their care and compassion and Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home for their assistance during this difficult time.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020