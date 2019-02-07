Donna Mae Aschenbach



Sheboygan - Donna Mae Aschenbach age 75, of Sheboygan passed away Tuesday morning February 5, 2019 at Sheboygan Health Services.



Born September 1, 1943 in Howard's Grove to Edward and Gladys (Erbe) Zunker, she attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1961. She attended Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse for St. Nicholas Hospital for 42 years. On November 7, 1964 she was united in marriage to Deryl F. Aschenbach in Sheboygan Falls. Above all else, Donna enjoyed the special time she spent with her grandchildren. She was an avid Brewers and Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed gardening and walking her Boston Terrier.



Donna is survived by her husband of 54 years, Deryl' her children, Kevin (Debbie) Aschenbach and Wendy (David Prince) Limberg, her grandchildren, Nicole, Megan & Nolan Limberg, Ryan & Nicole Trossen and Ben & Chris Prince, 2 sisters, Shirley (Daniel) Diels, Darlene (Jim) Gruenke, a brother, Dennis (Marcia) Zunker, 3 sisters in law, Bonnie (Richard) Gibbs, Sherry (Roger Senkbeil) Bender and Kathy Aschenbach, 2 brothers in law, Elwyn Aschenbach, Rodney (Faye) Aschenbach, her aunt, Esther (Jim) Machtig, many nieces, nephews, relatives, special friends and her beloved dog, Abby.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her father in law and mother in law, Ferdinand & Gladys Aschenbach, her brother in law Randy Aschenbach, her nephews, Tyler Aschenbach and Ryan Gibbs.



Funeral services for Donna will be held at 12 Noon Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, N6193 Hwy. 32, Sheboygan Falls. The Rev. Elizabeth Jaeger will officiate. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Entombment will follow at The Chapel of Eternal Light.



A memorial fund has been established in Donna's name.



Donna's family would like to thank Harvest Home, Sheboygan Health Services and Serenity Hospice for their loving care and support.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Donna's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary