Donna Sleck
Sheboygan - Donna Sleck 87, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. Donna was born July 4, 1932, in Merrill, to the late Fred and Verle (Rickaby) Peterson. She married Tony Van De Wege, Sr. The couple had five sons and a good life together. He preceded her in death in 1976. Years later, she met and married Alvin Sleck. She and Alvin enjoyed another adventure until his passing in 2008. Donna enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially with her family while enjoying her retirement from St. Nicholas Hospital.
Survivors include her five sons, Tony, Frederick, Larry, Robert and Dean Van De Wege; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Floyd and Peter Peterson.
In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucille Peterson, Mary Ann Jan and her brother, Gerald Peterson.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, (1201 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan) with Jay Davis officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday, at the funeral home, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Kohler at 2:00 p.m. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send email condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 12 to July 14, 2019