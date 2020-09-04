Donna Ten Pas
Sheboygan Falls - Donna G. (Hickenbotham) Ten Pas of Sheboygan Falls was called home to her Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Donna was born on March 15, 1938, the youngest of three daughters of Harold "Jiggs" and Laura (Pfeifer) Hickenbotham. She attended Winooski, a one room country school. Donna graduated from Plymouth High School and UW Oshkosh. She met her husband Paul in college, married shortly after and started their family. Donna started her teaching career in Random Lake and retired from Kohler Public School, after teaching there for 27 years.
Paul and Donna enjoyed traveling to all 50 states, Canada, Germany, and Ireland. In Donna's free time, she enjoyed swimnastics, reading, Sudoku, puzzles, and crocheting Linus blankets.
Donna was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls, where she enjoyed quilting and attending Bible classes.
Donna will be forever in the hearts of her loving husband, Paul; two sons, Paul H. (Marty) and Brad (Rita); very special grandson Zachary Paul; sister Nancy (Wally) Schaub, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Marion (Alfred) Lau.
A memorial service to celebrate Donna's life will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 4:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church (730 County Hwy PPP, Sheboygan Falls) with Rev. Tom Gudmundson officiating. An inurnment will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm until the time of service at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, or charity of your choice
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Ten Pas family with arrangements.