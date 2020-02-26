Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Plymouth, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Plymouth, WI
Dorene S. Rosenthal


1934 - 2020
Dorene S. Rosenthal Obituary
Dorene S. Rosenthal

Plymouth - Dorene S. Rosenthal, age 85, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (February 26, 2020) at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center in Sheboygan Falls.

She was born on May 15, 1934 in Sheboygan, WI, a daughter of the late Valeria Goerke.

She attended Red Arrow School in Cleveland and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1952.

On October 11, 1958, she married Rueben Rosenthal in Cleveland, WI. The couple has resided in Plymouth since their marriage. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2010.

She worked at Clevepak Corporation in Plymouth.

Dorene was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Plymouth.

Survivors include her son, Ryan (Mary) Rosenthal of Howards Grove, and two grandchildren, Olivia and Nathaniel Rosenthal.

She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

Dorene was preceded in death by her husband and mother, Valeria.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at 6:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Rev. John Schultz, Pastor of the Church will officiate. Entombment will be in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.

Visitation will take place at the CHURCH on Tuesday from 4:00 PM until the time of the service.

A memorial fund is being established in Dorene's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the ICU staff at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay and the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls for all the care and compassion given to Dorene.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
