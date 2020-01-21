Services
of New Holstein - Doris A. Zarling, age 83, of New Holstein, passed peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Appleton.

She was born January 8, 1937, in Milwaukee to Arthur & Eva (Piquette) LaFountain.

On November 29, 1958, she married Ronald Zarling in Milwaukee.

Doris was a member of the New Holstein American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald; four children, Linda (Mark) Roszak, Dave (Rachel) Zarling, James (Sarah) Zarling, and Donny (Helena) Zarling; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother; a sister; and a granddaughter.

A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street New Holstein, WI 53061. Private Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Doris's family at Holy Rosary Church on Saturday, February 1st from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM.

For additional details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 29, 2020
