Doris C. Jacomet
Plymouth - Doris C. Jacomet, age 100, of Plymouth, WI, passed away on Tuesday (November 3, 2020) at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.
She was born on August 18, 1920 in Milwaukee, WI, a daughter of the late Leonard and Marie Schlitt.
Doris attended Woodrow Wilson Grade School in West Allis and graduated from Central High School in 1938.
On April 25, 1942 she married Alvin L. Jacomet at St. Aloysius Church in West Allis. Doris and Alvin were high school sweethearts and were blessed with 71 years of marriage together.
Doris worked at Milwaukee Stamping for many years before leaving her job after she got married. Doris would still make meals for her co-workers for lunch. In 1944 Doris and her husband started their own family and in 1955 they became foster parents. They fostered over 25 babies together and it varied on how long each child would stay from hours to over a year. Doris cared deeply for each child and would keep detailed journals on the milestones each child had and photos.
She enjoyed going to Minocqua with her family and renting a cottage where they would go fishing.
Alvin preceded her in death on August 23, 2013.
In 2013 Doris moved to Plymouth near where her daughter, Susan, lives. She is a member of Generations in Plymouth. Generations even did an article on Doris' life in the Seniors In Touch, the monthly newsletter. Doris lived independently at Briarwood Cottages, where she blossomed with the activities in the clubhouse and enjoyed her neighbors and the many other friendly folks living there.
Survivors include her two children: Thomas (Lynn) Jacomet and Susan (Bruce) Balisterri; and Two grandchildren: Chad and Kristopher Jacomet.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her son, Michael Jacomet, and her sister, June (Michael) Krawczyk.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday (November 7, 2020) at 11:00 AM at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Pewaukee, WI. Pastoral Minister Margaret Rondeau will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Generations in Plymouth or to the charity of your choice
in Doris' name.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the hospice and 4th floor staff at St. Nicholas Hospital for all the care and compassion given to Doris.