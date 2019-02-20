|
|
Doris D. Huebner
Sheboygan - Doris D. Huebner, of Sheboygan, passed away early Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center with her family at her side. She was 90 years old.
Doris was born May 12, 1928 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Henry and Mary Jurk. She attended school in Sheboygan, graduating from Sheboygan Central High School in 1946. On August 21, 1948, she was united in marriage with Clifford Huebner at St. Dominic Church parsonage. The couple resided in Sheboygan, where Doris stayed at home to raise their 4 children.
A selfless woman, Doris was a dedicated and devoted mother who always made sure her loved ones were well taken care of. She was an avid sports fan, and loved baking, reading, crocheting, attending her grandchildren's sporting events, and hosting the family holiday gatherings. Her family will always remember her cooking German Russian traditional cuisine, recipes that were passed down through her family.
Doris is survived by her children: Rolfe (Gloria) Huebner of Michigan, Craig (Sandra) Huebner of Sheboygan, Blaine Huebner of Green Bay and Dawn (Jeff) Saak of Sheboygan and six grandchildren: Jenifer (Dennis) Ford, Jude (Lynn) Huebner, Seth Huebner, Jordan (Tracy) Saak, Jason (Sara) Saak and Nina (Paul) McKinster. She is further survived by 9 great-grandchildren: Niles, Ashlie, Emily, Isabelle, Branson, Clara, Colton, Cassidy and Lincoln; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother-in-law Bryce (Loyola) Huebner of Sheboygan, sister-in-law Barbara Jurk of Sheboygan, other relatives and many dear friends.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband Clifford, infant son Troy and brothers Roland and Harold Jurk.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2018 at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd (Hwy 42 & JJ) in Sheboygan. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Sheboygan Senior Community and Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital for their compassionate and loving care.
Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 20, 2019