Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church
1710 N. 15th St.
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church
1710 N. 15th St.
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Felten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris (Huebner) Felten


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris (Huebner) Felten Obituary
Doris (Huebner) Felten

Sheboygan - Doris Felten was promoted to perfection with Jesus on August 26 at St. Nicholas Hospital. She was born on April 7, 1934 in Paterson, NJ. She married William Felten on December 21, 1957 and moved to Sheboygan. They were blessed with nearly 62 years of marriage and six children, one of whom went to be with Jesus at birth.

Doris spent most of her life as a homemaker and mom, caring for two special needs daughters. She was a member of Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church where she played handbells and was active in AWANA until an accident that paralyzed her six years ago. She sang with the Golden Chordaliers and loved traveling and playing scrabble. She was an accomplished piano player who loved to play hymns as a source of relaxation and comfort.

Doris is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Karen (Don) Ditthardt of Randall, WI, Bill (Jennifer) Felten of Saginaw, MI, Lois Felten and Arlys Felten of Sheboygan and Laura (Dan) Lindow of Sheboygan; grandchildren, Rebekah, Joshua, Rachel, Nicole and Ashley; great-grandchildren Jude, Eden, Tobin and Jackson and her brother, Ken.

Meeting Doris in heaven are her parents, Arnold and Elfriede Huebner; an infant daughter; brothers, Donald and Roy; sister, Marilyn and grandson Michael.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church, 1710 N. 15th St., Sheboygan, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now