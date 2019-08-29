|
|
Doris (Huebner) Felten
Sheboygan - Doris Felten was promoted to perfection with Jesus on August 26 at St. Nicholas Hospital. She was born on April 7, 1934 in Paterson, NJ. She married William Felten on December 21, 1957 and moved to Sheboygan. They were blessed with nearly 62 years of marriage and six children, one of whom went to be with Jesus at birth.
Doris spent most of her life as a homemaker and mom, caring for two special needs daughters. She was a member of Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church where she played handbells and was active in AWANA until an accident that paralyzed her six years ago. She sang with the Golden Chordaliers and loved traveling and playing scrabble. She was an accomplished piano player who loved to play hymns as a source of relaxation and comfort.
Doris is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Karen (Don) Ditthardt of Randall, WI, Bill (Jennifer) Felten of Saginaw, MI, Lois Felten and Arlys Felten of Sheboygan and Laura (Dan) Lindow of Sheboygan; grandchildren, Rebekah, Joshua, Rachel, Nicole and Ashley; great-grandchildren Jude, Eden, Tobin and Jackson and her brother, Ken.
Meeting Doris in heaven are her parents, Arnold and Elfriede Huebner; an infant daughter; brothers, Donald and Roy; sister, Marilyn and grandson Michael.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church, 1710 N. 15th St., Sheboygan, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 29, 2019