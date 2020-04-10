|
|
Doris J. Herbst
Kohler - Doris J. Herbst, age 89, long-time Kohler resident died peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020. In accordance with Doris's wishes cremation will take place. In compliance with health and public safety directives, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Kohler at a later date. A complete obituary will be published closer to the time of the funeral.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, Sheboygan is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020