Kohler - Doris J. Herbst, age 89, a longtime resident of Kohler passed away peacefully at the Sheboygan Senior Community, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Doris was born May 15, 1930 in Manitowoc to the late Calvin and Marguerite (Dirkmann) Herbst.
Doris graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1948 and from Marquette University in 1952 earning a Bachelor of Science degree with majors in English and French and a minor in Spanish. Following graduation, she was employed as an English teacher by the Valders School District. In 1956 she joined the faculty of the Kohler School District teaching English and French. She was the first French teacher for the Kohler District. A life-time student, Doris continued her studies at UW-Madison and in 1964 received a Master of Library Science degree. She served as librarian for the school district and the Village Public Library, retiring in1995. Doris was a member of the Village Library Board, Advisor to the Kohler Chapter of the National Honor Society, and a forensics coach for many years.
Doris was instrumental in the formation of the Kohler Education Association and was an active member and supporter until her retirement. She was a life-time member of the Wisconsin Education Association and the National Education Association. Her sororities included Beta Phi Mu (Library), Signa Tau Delta (English), and Sigma Delta Pi (Spanish). Doris was a very generous person spending countless hours proofreading graduate degree papers for colleagues and college application student essays for Kohler students. She was also deeply involved in the preparation of the Village of Kohler Centennial book, proofreading materials and serving as a resource person. Doris was the "go-to-person" for questions regarding school or village history, having an amazing amount of information at her fingertips She was a member of St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Kohler where she taught CCD religious education classes and was a lay communion distributor. An accomplished knitter, Doris donated countless hats and mittens to a variety of charities. She was a supportive and caring friend and colleague and a guiding light, not afraid to tell you when you were headed in the wrong direction. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, colleagues, and students.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her stepmother, Laura (Konopacki) Herbst. She is survived by her half-sister, Claudia (Herbst) Nekalson, Bend, Oregon, cousins, and many friends and colleagues.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church, Kohler on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Joseph Dominic, officiating. Physical distancing will be observed and masks will be required.
Doris will be buried next to her mother in Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to St. John Evangelist Church, Kohler, The Sheboygan Area Food Bank, Sheboygan Senior Community, or a charity of your choice
The family and friends of Doris wish to thank the staff of Sheboygan Senior Community for the excellent care Doris received while a resident at the facility especially during the final months of her life.