Doris K. Galbari
Oconomowoc - Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 90. She is survived by her children Geff Galbari and Geno (Julie) Galbari; her grandchildren Carol, Scott, Anthony, Allison, Jennifer, Taylor, Jayme, Caitlyn, and Ryan; her great grandchildren Benjamin, Maya, Keegan, and Dawson; and her daughters-in-law Diane Galbari and Robin Galbari. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles of 34 years and her sons Guy and Gary. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St, Oconomowoc, WI. Burial to follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice or HAWS are appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 26, 2019