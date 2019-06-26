Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
995 Silver Lake St,
Oconomowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Galbari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris K. Galbari

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris K. Galbari Obituary
Doris K. Galbari

Oconomowoc - Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 90. She is survived by her children Geff Galbari and Geno (Julie) Galbari; her grandchildren Carol, Scott, Anthony, Allison, Jennifer, Taylor, Jayme, Caitlyn, and Ryan; her great grandchildren Benjamin, Maya, Keegan, and Dawson; and her daughters-in-law Diane Galbari and Robin Galbari. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles of 34 years and her sons Guy and Gary. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St, Oconomowoc, WI. Burial to follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice or HAWS are appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.