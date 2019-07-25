Doris L. (Fibiger) Nack



Sheboygan - Doris L. (Fibiger) Nack, 96, a lifelong resident of Sheboygan, passed away on July 22, 2019 at Patriot Place Assisted Living in Berlin, WI, where she moved to be closer to family three years ago. Doris was born October 22, 1922 in Sheboygan, a daughter of Paul and Elizabeth (Schultz) Fibiger. On July 24, 1948 she was united in marriage to Roger G. Nack at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death April 8, 1999. Doris attended schools in Sheboygan, graduating from Central High in 1941. Doris was employed for many years at the Board of Education. She enjoyed her home, flowers and gardening. Doris was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



Doris is survived by her sister Ruth Buttke, of Sheboygan; sister- and brother-in-law Fay and Alvin Morgan of Rapid City, SD; nephew Norman (Nancy) Fibiger of Berlin, WI; nieces Lynne (Paul) Uffmann of Daphne, AL, Cynthia (Mark) Wickboldt of Chicago, IL, Kathy (Gary) Klein-Wassink, of San Diego, CA, Beth Brown of Hazelwood, NC and Amy (David) Hoppe of Sheboygan as well as nieces and nephews on the Nack side of the family.



She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers and sisters-in-law Marvin and Minnie Fibiger and Norman and LaVerne Fibiger; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Walter Brown; brother-in-law Elwood Buttke; brother-in-law Leroy Nack; brothers- and sisters-in-law Fred and Florence Nack, and Curtiss and Esther Nack.



A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with Rev. Patrick Niles of Bethlehem Lutheran Church officiating. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Lutheran Cemetery.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.



Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Lutheran High School in her name. The family would like to thank the staff at Patriot Place and Heartland Hospice.



Doris will be remembered for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor.



God gives us each a gift of life, to cherish from our birth. He gives us friends and those we love, to share our days on Earth. He watches us with loving care and takes us by the hand. He blesses us with countless joys and guides the lives we've planned. Then, when our work on Earth is done, He calls us to His side, to live with Him in Happiness where peace and love abide. Published in Sheboygan Press from July 25 to July 26, 2019