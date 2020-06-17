Doris M. Nennig
Sheboygan -
Doris May Nennig, age 87, of Sheboygan, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born in Wauwatosa, WI on May 7, 1933, the daughter of the late Carl and Nellie VerStrate Weiss.
Doris attended Longfellow Grade School in Sheboygan. On July 9, 1949 she was united in marriage to LeRoy Nennig at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Doris was a homemaker and took great pride in raising her eight children.
She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, camping, and going out on Friday nights.
Survivors include her husband, LeRoy, of Sheboygan; six children, Cory (Mary) Nennig, of Plymouth, Christine Berg, Andrea (Mike) Stemper, Butch (Dawn) Nennig, Mike (Jennifer) Nennig and Michelle (Alan) Scherg, all of Sheboygan. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren and her two sisters, Betty Kraus and Daisy Weiss, both of Sheboygan; a son-in-law, Efrem Capetillo, of Sheboygan and a daughter-in-law, Charlotte Nennig, of Howards Grove. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends further survive. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, two children, LeRoy Jr., and Barbara Capetillo, and her three brothers, Carl, Cory, and Andrew Weiss and a son-in-law, Tom Berg.
A memorial service for Doris will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Timothy J. Mech officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Monday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Doris's name. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to her.
Online condolences may be expressed www.reinboldfh.com
Sheboygan -
Doris May Nennig, age 87, of Sheboygan, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born in Wauwatosa, WI on May 7, 1933, the daughter of the late Carl and Nellie VerStrate Weiss.
Doris attended Longfellow Grade School in Sheboygan. On July 9, 1949 she was united in marriage to LeRoy Nennig at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Doris was a homemaker and took great pride in raising her eight children.
She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, camping, and going out on Friday nights.
Survivors include her husband, LeRoy, of Sheboygan; six children, Cory (Mary) Nennig, of Plymouth, Christine Berg, Andrea (Mike) Stemper, Butch (Dawn) Nennig, Mike (Jennifer) Nennig and Michelle (Alan) Scherg, all of Sheboygan. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren and her two sisters, Betty Kraus and Daisy Weiss, both of Sheboygan; a son-in-law, Efrem Capetillo, of Sheboygan and a daughter-in-law, Charlotte Nennig, of Howards Grove. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends further survive. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, two children, LeRoy Jr., and Barbara Capetillo, and her three brothers, Carl, Cory, and Andrew Weiss and a son-in-law, Tom Berg.
A memorial service for Doris will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Timothy J. Mech officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Monday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Doris's name. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to her.
Online condolences may be expressed www.reinboldfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.