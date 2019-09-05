|
|
Doris M. Wigand
Sheboygan Falls - Doris M. Wigand, age 88, of Sheboygan Falls, WI, passed away Monday morning (September 2, 2019) at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Center.
She was born on October 25, 1930 in Sheboygan, WI, a daughter of the late Henry and Nora (Omdahl) Wigand.
Doris graduated from Waldo High School in 1949.
She was employed at Borden's Food Company in Plymouth for 42 years and was the bartender at City Club in Plymouth for over 35 years.
Doris enjoyed playing golf, bingo and fishing at Crystal Lake and Up North in Door County.
Survivors Include: Two sisters: Phyllis Gesser of Waukesha and Barbara Thiel of Plymouth. 5 Nephews and Nieces: Tim (Denise) Thiel, Tamara (David) Woletz, Keith (Chris) Resnick, Pamela (Mark) Hudson and Claudia (Jack) Butcher and her canine friend: Mocha.
Also survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; One sister; Lorraine (Norlief) Storheim, 2 Brother-in-laws; John Gesser and George Thiel and one Nephew; Jeff Gesser.
Following Doris's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be NO VISITATION OR SERVICES.
A Memorial Fund is being established in Doris's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 5, 2019