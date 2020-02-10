|
Doris Mae Brandl
Cato - Doris Mae Brandl, age 88, a resident of Cato, entered eternal life with her family by her side on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence.
A visitation was held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The memorial service was held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Pastor Al Raedel officiating. Cremation took place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of Doris' cremated remains at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Clarks Mills. To view a complete obituary and to submit online condolences to the family, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020