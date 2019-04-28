|
|
Doris N. Fluegel
Plymouth - Doris Noreen Fluegel (nee Arterburn), age 91, of Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday morning (April 24, 2019) at the Waterford in Plymouth where she had been a resident the past two years.
She was born in Norman, OK on June 8, 1927, daughter of the late Millard and Clara (Ballard) Arterburn.
Doris met her husband Eckhardt Fluegel, when he was stationed in the United States Army in Oklahoma. On December 4, 1942 she married Eckhardt in Walters, OK. They moved to Rochester, MN, then to Elgin, MN, where they bought a pool hall and turned it into a successful restaurant.
Doris was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She liked to go to Generations, and the Center at Quit Qui Oc. She liked knitting, playing cards and especially bingo. She lived at Quit Qui Oc Housing Complex in Plymouth for many years and was one of the oldest residents there.
She is survived by one son: Earl (Sheila) Fluegel of Pilot Mound, MN; five daughters: Mary Evans of Plymouth, Kathleen (Lloyd) Sargent of Plymouth, Linda (Lance) Wadel of Sheboygan, Melody (Art) Nagy of Minneapolis, MN, and Patricia (Lee) Plenge of Dodge Center, MN. 12 grandchildren: Jason Fluegel, Kaye (Toni) Unasch, Laura (Merrell) Copeman, DuWayne (Deb) Hadler, Jeannie (Tim) DeGroff, Tony Evans, Teresa Evans, Lance Wadel Jr. (Sara Kornetzke), Brad Wadel, Stacy (Justin) Curtiss, and Anthony and Shaun Plenge; 9 great grandchildren: Christopher, Jessica, Dalton, Josh, Jacob, Paige, Jayda, Blake, Lainee, and great-great grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Eckhardt, one son: David Dean Fluegel, son-in-law: Wayne Redding, and her brother: Claude Arterburn.
Following Doris' wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Waterford and the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Doris.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 28, 2019