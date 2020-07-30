Doris S. Mueller
Random Lake - Mrs. Doris Mueller of Random Lake passed away at her residence Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. She was 97 years old.
Doris was born on April 1, 1923, daughter of John J. Schmit and Leona Huiras Schmit. She grew up on the family farm on Jay Road near Random Lake and attended local schools, graduating from Random Lake High School.
On September 13, 1941 Doris was united in marriage with Herbert Mueller. The couple raised five children while they established and worked at Mueller Sales and Service. Herb preceded her in death in 1989.
Mrs. Mueller was the manager of Badger Campsite, located across from the family dealership for over 30 years. She could often be seen driving her golf cart loaded with grandchildren.
A longtime member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, St. Mary's Chapel in Random Lake, Mrs. Mueller had been involved with the Christian Women and the Apostolate of Prayer. She enjoyed gardening and sewing, and was an amazing cook; her family will miss her famous Sunday chicken dinners, her angel food cake and her wonderful butterhorns. She always had something sweet with her, and her grandchildren referred to her at "Grandma M&M" or "Grandma Butterhorn".
She is survived by her five children: Gerald "Jerry" (Elaine) Mueller of Random Lake, Patricia (James) Gasper of California, Thomas (Bernadine) Mueller, Kathryn (Delmar) Schlamp and Paul (Robin) Mueller, all of Random Lake, nine grandchildren: Randall & Jason Gasper, Bradley Mueller, Jodi Broetzmann, Heather Specht, Scott & Shelly Mueller, Starla Batzke and Philip Schlamp. She is further survived by 18 great-grandchildren, 3 (and one on the way) great-great-grandchildren, sister Virginia (the late Wilbert) Bittner of Belgium, sister-in-law JoAnne Schmit of Random Lake, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Herb, brother Jack Schmit and sister Bernice (the late Alvin) Wiskerchen.
Due to the current health crisis, private family services were held. She was laid to rest beside her husband at St. Mary's Cemetery in Random Lake.
Memorials in her name are suggested to the Random Lake Historical Society or Our Lady of the Lakes Parish.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff and nurses of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Laurie Wade for the wonderful care they gave Doris.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
