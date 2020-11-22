Dorothy A. (Walsdorf) Schad
of Kiel - Dorothy A. (Walsdorf) Schad, age 83, of Kiel, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Ascension Calumet Hospital in Chilton from a ruptured aneurysm.
She was born September 9, 1937, to the late Vincent & Loretta (Nett) Walsdorf. Dorothy graduated from Kiel High School in 1955. On May 10, 1958, she married Le Roy Schad at St. Ann Catholic Church in St. Anna; Le Roy preceded her in death on June 20, 1994.
Dorothy had worked at Leverenz Shoe Company and Johnsonville Sausage. She enjoyed baking (especially Christmas Stollen & Scotch-a-roos), cooking her German potato salad, playing cards, and listening to Polka music, mostly the Jerry Schneider Band.
Dorothy was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in St. Anna.
Survivors include her six children, Judy (Al) Wippermann of Kiel, Bill (Kris) Schad of New Holstein, Mary (Frank) Schuh of Plymouth, Ken (Laurie) Schad of New Holstein, Al (Ann) Schad of New Holstein, and Tim (Kim) Schad of Kiel; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; her brothers, Nick (Hazel) Walsdorf of New Holstein and Ed (Judy) Walsdorf of New Holstein; her sister, Carol (Edgar) Salm of Valders; her sisters-in-law, Florence "Flossie" Walsdorf, Judy Thuecks, Joan Schad, Liz Quackenboss; and her brother-in-law, Frank Keuler. She is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends, and extended family, Mark (Denise) Krutzik.
Preceding Dorothy in death were her parents, Vincent & Loretta Walsdorf; her husband, Le Roy Schad; a son, David Schad; her special friend, Francis Krutzik; her sisters, Audrey Keuler and Rosemary (Ed) Price; her brother, Charles Walsdorf. She is further preceded in death by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Sippel Funeral Home 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061. Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband, Le Roy, in the St. Ann Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Dorothy's family at the funeral home Friday, November 27th from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM.
Dorothy's family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the Kiel Ambulance Service, the staff at Ascension Calumet Hospital, and her neighbors at Millview Apartment Complex in Kiel.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
.