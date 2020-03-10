|
|
Dorothy Ann Nohl
Oconomowoc - Dorothy Ann Nohl, age 92, of Oconomowoc (formerly of Sheboygan), died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Shorehaven of Oconomowoc. She was born in Appleton, WI on December 27, 1927 the daughter of the late Lester and Rose Benzschawel Schulze.
Dorothy graduated from Kohler High School. On September 30, 1950 she married Norman R. Nohl Jr. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Kohler. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2000. She was employed at Sears Roebuck Department Stores for 29 years, retiring in 1990.
She was a current member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, past president of the PTA, and St. Vincent De Paul Society. Dorothy enjoyed genealogy and traveling.
Survivors include her four sons, Jeffrey J. (Mary), of Oconomowoc, Steven J. (Mary), of Springdale, AR, Michael J. (Sherry), of Omaha, NE and Thomas J. Nohl, of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Christa Nohl DeRouen, Christopher (Dr. Shannon Graewin), Rebecca (Jason) Madole, Brent (Jessica) Nohl, Matthew (Jill) Nohl, Kathryn (Spencer) Bergen, Adam, Lauren and Jacqueline Nohl; great-grandchildren, Casslyn and Carly DeRouen, Abigail, Mackenzie and Sydney Madole, Walker Nohl and Clark Nohl; and her two brothers-in-law, William (Janet) Nohl, of Two Rivers, WI and Robert (Cindy) Nohl, of Texas. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Helen (Don) Freitag, two brothers, Charles H. Schulze and James (Joan Melger) G. Schulze, a brother-in-law, David Lamar Nohl, two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert and Marion Vollbrecht and Jack and Mildred Nohl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan with Fr. Paul Fliss officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.
Thank you to nurses Christa and Vicki, Susanne and the rest of the thoughtful and caring staff at Shorehaven of Oconomowoc and Vitas Hospice. The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020