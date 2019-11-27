|
|
Dorothy Burr
Shawano - Dorothy M. "Dolly" Burr, age 82, of Shawano, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Dolly was born on January 14, 1937, in Sheboygan, to the late Harold and Norma (Zurheide) Oldenburg. She attended Washington Grade School and graduated from North High School in Sheboygan in 1955. Dolly received her nursing degree from Lutheran Deaconess/General Hospital of Chicago, Illinois in 1959. She furthered her education at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, Oshkosh, Green Bay and Milwaukee where she became a Nurse Practitioner in 1992. Dolly's specialties were Obstetrical Nursing and Woman's Health. She taught prenatal and lamaze classes for many years and received a Community Service Award in Waupaca. She retired from nursing in 2002.
Dolly raised her family in Bridgeman, Michigan during the 1960s and later Tilleda, WI during the the 1970s. She remained in the Shawano county area and maintained a home in Tilleda throughout the rest of her life. Dolly was involved in her community and one of her goals was to save the Tilleda Pond. She formed the Tilleda Pond Rehabilitation District in 1990. She received several Community Service Awards from the Governor of the State of Wisconsin in the late 1990's. Dolly was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leopolis for many years and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano more recently.
Dolly is survived by: her sons, Jeffrey (Lorraine) Hiltgen of Mountain Green, UT, Dr. Gregrey Hiltgen (special friend, Wanda Jenson) of Waupaca, WI, Dr. Daniel Hiltgen (Echo Xiao) of Gaithersburg, MD, and Christopher Hiltgen (Dr. Amy Servais) of Appleton, WI; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; one brother, Carl Richard Oldenburg of Las Vegas, NV; and one sister, Candice Maggio Lee of Cleburn, TX; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, dear ones all!
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son.
A funeral service for Dolly will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Scott Valentyn officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano and again on Wednesday at Sacred Heart from 10:00 am until the time of service.
Special thanks ThedaCare Hospice services and Drs Wiley, Egan, and McGuire for providing attentive care to Dolly. Thanks to Hannah, Kerry, and Roxanne for helping Dolly with her cares, outings and shopping activities which was so appreciated. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.
www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019