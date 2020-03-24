|
Dorothy DeMaster
Oostburg - Dorothy DeMaster, 97, of Oostburg, reached her ultimate goal on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Community. She went to be with her Lord and Saviour after being in the care of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the last eight months.
Dorothy was born on April 19, 1922, in the Town of Lima, WI to Alva and W. Mary (Hopeman) Ten Haken. She was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School.
On March 5, 1943, Dorothy married Delmar DeMaster at Sheboygan Falls First Reformed Church. Dorothy worked various part time jobs over the years.
Dorothy was actively involved in Bible Study, Christian Women's Organization, and Kettle Moraine Prison Outreach. After retirement she served as a volunteer for New Tribes Mission in Florida for over 40 years. Dorothy always said those were the best years of her life. She often stated her greatest mission in life was to share the saving grace of Jesus Christ.
Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Larry) VanStelle and Barbara (Don) Huibregtse; daughter-in-law, Francine DeMaster; seven grandchildren, Troy (Angie) DeMaster, Kimberly (Chris) Grosskreutz, Bryan (Megan) DeMaster, Peter (Pamela) VanStelle, Tracy VanStelle, Cheri (Chad) Wisse and Valerie (Brian) Klippel; sixteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Zimmerman, Eunice Heistand and Mary (Tom) Stonesifer; brother-in-law, Howard DeMaster; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Mary; husband, Delmar; son, Gary DeMaster; two sisters, Carol Buitendorp and Marjorie Shaver; brother, Ray Ten Haken; and brothers-in-law, Jim Heistand and John Shaver.
Private services are being held for Dorothy's family with Rev. David VanDixhorn officiating. A burial will take place at Oostburg Cemetery. Future visitation and services will be held for the public and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothy's memory to Campus Life or Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Dorothy's family would like to offer special thanks to her doctors, the staff at Pine Haven Christian Communities, and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the DeMaster family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020