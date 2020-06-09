Dorothy Dickelman
Sheboygan Falls - Dorothy Dickelman, 101, formerly of Kohler, was called home to her Lord on Monday morning, June 8, 2020 at Prairie Crossing where she resided the last 12.5 years.
Dorothy was born September 27, 1918 in Milwaukee, the daughter of William and Margaret (Schipper) Finkler. She attended Holy Angels School and graduated from Wauwatosa High School. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Howard Dickelman on December 16, 1939 in Milwaukee. Dorothy and Howard shared the same birthday and, ironically, met at a birthday party. They were destined to be together from the very beginning.
The couple moved to Sheboygan in 1946 when Howard joined Schultz Brothers Co. and then moved to Kohler in 1947. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Dorothy was a long-time active member of St. Johns in Kohler, where she served on the St. Anne Alter Society and parish council. She belonged to Pine Hills Country Club locally, and The Meadows Country Club in Sarasota, Florida where she spent her winters for 23 years. She generously volunteered her time with the Red Cross, St. Nicholas Hospital, Camp Evergreen and as a Cub Scout Den Mother. She was an avid follower of the stock market and prided herself on making her own investment decisions. She enjoyed painting, playing cards, spending time with her Bridge Clubs, and above all cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a 60 year resident of Kohler, Dorothy was known and loved by generations of village residents as "Grandma Dot" and played a treasured part in many young peoples' lives. She was a great organizer of parties and get togethers as she so enjoyed the company of her many friends, including the Door Duffers golf group that met annually for 25 years in Door County. In recent years she always looked forward to visits from her many great grandchildren who loved her dearly, called her "GIGI" (short for Great Grandma) and always brought a smile to her face. Dorothy was among the first residents of Prairie Crossing and was their longest term resident. She was so appreciative of all of the care givers there who showed her so much love and kindness throughout the past 12.5 years and especially the past few months when they were the stand-in family when her actual family could not visit due to the Covid restrictions. While all knew her as a kind and loving person, she was also a fighter, surviving cancer and a brain aneurysm in years past. Her opponents knew her, also, as a "take no prisoners" gin player.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Judi (William) Strenger of Sheboygan Falls and Vicki (James) Price of Kohler; and son James (Marilyn) Dickelman of Elkhart Lake. She is further survived by nine grandchildren: James (Kim) Strenger, Kristine (William) Cole, Thomas (Sara) Strenger, David (Sara) Dickelman, Kerri (Kenneth) Roeder, Katie (Spencer) Tredo, Cynthia (Jason) Praefke, Jennifer (Corey) Wilson, and Ryan (Stephanie) Price and 22 great-grandchildren: Megan and Carleigh Strenger; Brandon and Stephanie Cole; Mason, Andrew and Jack Wilson; Kaleigh, Tyler and Charlie Roeder; Ethan and Harrison Strenger; Hudson, Callahan, and Hadley Praefke; Dylan and Quinn Price; Luca, Eva and Madilyn Tredo; Allie and Anya Dickelman and 3 step great grandchildren, Sophia, Havier and Hayden Kiesow; sister-in-law Naomi Dickelman of MI; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard, infant son Richard, two brothers and two sisters.
Dorothy's family wants to thank the entire staff at Prairie Crossing for all the special care and love they shared with Mom every day.
A Private Memorial Mass will be held for immediate family, and Dorothy will be laid to rest beside Howard at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a public gathering will be announced at a later date.
As Dorothy loved all children, in lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to her favorite charities, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Make-a-Wish America.
…And it is in dying that we are born to eternal life. - Prayer of St Francis of Assisi
Well done, good and faithful servant! . . . Come and share your Master's happiness! -Mathew 25:23
The Dash Poem by Linda Ellis, Copyright © 2020, thedashpoem.com
I read of a man who stood to speak
At the funeral of a friend
He referred to the dates on her tombstone
From the beginning to the end.
He noted that first came the date of her birth
And spoke the following date with tears,
But he said what mattered most of all
Was the dash between those years.
For that dash represents all the time
That she spent alive on earth
And now only those who loved her
Know what that little line is worth.
For it matters not how much we own
The cars, the house, the cash,
What matters is how we live and love
And how we spend our dash.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.