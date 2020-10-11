Dorothy E. Schultz
Sheboygan - Dorothy E. Schultz, age 93, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Sheboygan on June 28, 1927, the daughter of William and Selina (nee Mohr) Krepsky. She was the second of five daughters. As a child, she enjoyed spending summers with her Mohr grandparents in Plymouth, Wisconsin. She helped in the kitchen with her grandmother. In the mornings, she drove with her grandfather by horse and wagon delivering milk to the nearby cheese factory. Dorothy attended schools in Sheboygan, and Sheboygan North High School graduating in 1946.
After high school, Dorothy worked at The Cradle Foundling Home in Evanston, IL. On January 8, 1949, she was united in marriage to George R. Schultz. In 1957, Dorothy & George purchased the Evergreen Motel at Lake Delton, Wisconsin. Then starting in 1960, Dorothy helped her husband at the family business, Schultz & Schultz Insurance Agency in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Dorothy was a volunteer at Bethesda Thrift Store for several years. She also worked in the kitchen at Camp Rokolio during the Lutheran School outdoor camp for 7th graders and was the head cook for some time.
Dorothy was a member of Trinity Lutheran church in Sheboygan and was a member of Ladies Auxiliary and The Leisure League.
In 1968, after many years of family camping, Dorothy & her husband George purchased land at White Lake near Suring, Wisconsin. They had a wonderful small cottage that they shared with their children and grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Lakeshore Rug Club. Dorothy made both braided and hooked rugs for many years. She made ceramics, did quilting, sewing and embroidery. She made hundreds of patchwork dogs for The Children's Hospital in Milwaukee.
Dorothy was a very good cook, but baking was her specialty. She made the family Thanksgiving pies (pumpkin, apple, and lemon meringue) for over 70 years including this year. She also loved baking cookies with her grandchildren. She was best known for her date cookies. She also made exceptional coffee cakes and potato pancakes.
Dorothy travelled extensively visiting her son George and his family. She even got to meet the child she sponsored for the Children's Fund on the island of Mindanao in the Philippines which was quite an adventure.
Dorothy enjoyed living at the Mapledale Apartments, Building A. She had many friends and she enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, the parties, and movie nights. Her friends at Mapledale Apartments were very special to her.
Dorothy leaves behind two children: Girard (Nancy) Schultz and George (Caren) Schultz both of Sheboygan. She is further survived by 3 grandchildren, Abigail (Kevin) Miller, Amanda Schultz (friend Rollin Wilson), and Megan Ward; and three great-grandchildren. Hannah (Tyler) Williams, Aldrin Miller, Gabriel Ward; sisters Bernice Rhines and June Fisher; many nieces and nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband George Richard Schultz, grandson George Christopher Schultz, granddaughter Rebecca Marie Schultz, and sisters Vernetta Kohlmann and Irene Schultz.
The greater Schultz family would like to express their gratitude to George and Caren Schultz, for providing a family setting for Dorothy's comfort in her final days and also to The Sharon Richardson Community Hospice staff.
Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.ballhornchapels.com
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, at Ballhorn Chapels, 1201 N. 8th Street in Sheboygan from 2:00pm - 4:00pm. At 4:00pm a small family funeral service with the Rev. Tim Mech of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. She will be laid to rest at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery, next to husband, parents, and grandparents.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be livestreamed on Dorothy's obituary page on our website for those who would like to join us virtually.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Dorothy touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. We love you and will miss you so much.