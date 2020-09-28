Dorothy F. Beringer
Elkhart Lake - Dorothy F. Beringer , age 91, left her earthly home to join her Lord and Savior on Thursday (September 24, 2020) at Cedar Bay Community in Elkhart Lake.
She was born on September 23, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of William and Gertrude (Rohde) Osius. Dorothy attended schools in Milwaukee and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1947.
On December 6, 1947 she married Warren Beringer at St. John Lutheran Church. She served the Lord with gladness all her life and started home Bible classes at St. John.
Dorothy was blessed with an excellent singing voice that brought meaning and comfort to many at funeral and weddings. She sang in the church choir for over 40 years.
Dorothy had been employed at GTE and also at Memorial Hospital switchboard. She was also Activity Director at Valley Manor in Plymouth for 10 years. She was always interested in genealogy and was a member of the Plymouth Historical Society.
Her focus was her children and grandchildren, faithfully following them in school and sports activities. Her husband, Warren preceded her in death in 1992. On June 12, 1994 she married Walter Krueck who preceded her in death in 2000. Others that preceded her in death were her son-in-law: Robert Rooker Jr., her sister and brother-in-law: Lorna and Robert Van Hoose, two brothers-in-law: Willard Beringer and Leon Vandersteeg, and one sister-in-law: Diane Osius.
Survivors include her daughter; Ann Rooker -Hansmann (David Hansmann) of Plymouth and three sons; Daniel (Gloria) Beringer of Sebewaing, Michigan, Thomas (Lori) Beringer of Plymouth and David (Christine) Beringer of Conover, North Carolina. One step-daughter; Roslyn Faken of Manitowoc. Grandchildren; Jennifer Trevillian, Timothy Beringer, Christopher (Jessica) Beringer, Any (Noah) Kearns and Ryan (Deanna Spracher) Beringer. Sarah (Todd) Grebe, Eric (Stacey) Rooker, Kate (Mitchell) Jeske. Drew (Bri) Beringer and Jude Beringer. She is also survived by one brother: Fred Osius and one sister-in-law: Gladys Beringer.
Dorothy Leaves a legacy of love to her family and seven generations of faithfulness at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Nathan Meador, pastor of St. John Lutheran Church will officiate.
A "Celebration of Life" Memorial Service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth in the Spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Dorothy's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services are assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to thank the entire staff of "Cedar Bay", Elkhart Lake where Dorothy lived happily for eight years. Also, thank you to the "Sharon S. Richardson" for their caring hospice services.