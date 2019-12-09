|
|
Dorothy Fink
Plymouth - Dorothy Fink, age 85, of Plymouth, passed away at her home on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
She was born on December 28, 1933 in the Town of Greenbush, daughter of the late Fred Limberg Sr. and Emma (Feldt) Limberg.
Dorothy graduated from Spring Valley grade school in 1948 and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953. She was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Glenbeulah. She worked on the family farm until the age of 21.
In 1955 she married Raymond Fink at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth. The couple lived in Plymouth most of their married life. Raymond preceded her in death on August 25, 1997.
Dorothy was employed at Borden Foods for 32 years retiring in 1996. She was a member of its Quarter Century Club.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth and its Altar Guild, and did volunteer work at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility for 12 years.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout most of the states, especially their trips to Las Vegas, and later to Hawaii and 7 countries in Europe. In her retirement she did cleaning for others and was always ready to help someone in need. She enjoyed her new home and her flower gardens.
Although Dorothy worked all her married life and helped raise a family, her family and friends will remember her by how meticulous she was as a homemaker and for her good German potato salad and embroidered dish towels.
She is survived by: Two daughters: Laura (Jerry) Thuemmler of Plymouth and Rachel Fink of Fort Collins, CO; Three grandchildren Patricia (Michael) Spencer of Green Bay, Kayla Thuemmler (Fiance: Jason Floeter) of Appleton and Cory Thuemmler (Fiancee: Sasha Ten Dolle) of Plymouth; Six great-grandchildren: Erin, Addison, and Amber Spencer, and Desirae, Elianna, and Landon Thuemmler; and Brother: Robert (Sharon) Limberg of Glenbeulah.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Fred, one sister-in-law, one half brother, one half sister and an infant brother. She had her feathered friend "Buster" who passed away in 2010 after 18 years and losing him left a void in her heart.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday (December 12, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Nathan Meador, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
Visitation will take place at the Suchon Funeral Home on Thursday (Dec. 12) from 3:00 P.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Dorothy's name for St. John Lutheran Church, Lutheran High School and Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
A special thank you to Dorothy's neighbor Jay for taking care of the snow these past winters so that she could stay living in her home, and also to her grandson Cory for taking care of the lawn for many years.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019