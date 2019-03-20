|
Dorothy I. Wuestenhagen
Port Washington - Was called home on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born to Arthur and Agnes (nee Heinecke) Rau in Sisseton, SD on April 24, 1924. She married Elwood Wuestenhagen and together they had three children. Dorothy leaves behind her children, Carol (Joe) D'Acquisto of Port Washington, Elwood Jr. Wuestenhagen of Boulder Junction, WI and Gary (Jill) Wuestenhagen of Fredonia; grandchildren, Paula Pierron, Charlie (Jason) Donohue, Joe (Jes) D'Acquisto, Angie (Cullen) Hackert, Erich (Marissa) Wuestenhagen, Nikki Wuestenhagen, Kert Wuestenhagen, and Kyle Wuestenhagen; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lois Drewelow, Richard Rau, and Bernice Anthony. Dorothy is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elwood (1970), siblings, Mabel Loesing, Ellen McBrady, Ardys Haanen, Eddie Rau, and Helen Kalthoff.
Dorothy retired from Port Washington School District as a kitchen staff member at the high school. She worked at Smith Bros. as a baker and as a cook for Belgium Community Center. Dorothy was a long-time member of the Port Washington VFW Post 5373 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to bake and would spend all day Saturday making hamburger buns, pies, cinnamon rolls and apple bread. Dorothy was on a women's bowling team for the Mayer Hotel in the 1960's. Above all Dorothy loved spending time caring for her grandkids and great-grandkids. The Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at Eernisse Funeral Home (1600 W. Grand Ave. Port Washington, WI) from 4:00-7:00PM. There will be an additional Visitation on Saturday, March 23rd at St. John's Lutheran Church (217 N. Freeman Dr. Port Washington, WI 53074) from 10:00-11:00AM. Her Service will take place at 11:00AM with Reverend John Klieve presiding. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery, Port Washington. The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 20, 2019