Dorothy Jean Dunham
Sheboygan Falls - Dorothy Jean Dunham, age 89, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday (March 23, 2020) at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
Dorothy was born on March 24, 1930 in the Town of Rhine, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Wybrand and Jennie Sanders Rooker.
She attended Victory Grade School in the Town of Rhine and attended the Sheboygan Technical College Vocational School.
Dorothy worked at Borden's Foods in Plymouth for several years, for Belke Insurance Agency in Sheboygan and also the Wasserman Architects in Sheboygan. She then moved to Washington, D.C. and worked 5 months for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing before working for the Department of State until her retirement in 1990 after 26 ½ years. She then moved back to Fond du Lac in 1993 before settling in Sheboygan Falls in 2012.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Sheboygan Falls and a former member of Salem United Methodist Church in Fond du Lac where she belonged to the Circle of Peace group in the church.
Dorothy enjoyed working in flower beds, gardening, doing yard work and also interested in doing genealogy and volunteer work with Rotary Reader program at the Elementary School in Fond du Lac, St. Agnes Hospital, Fond du Lac transporting patients, Bethany Shelter in Fond du Lac and the Literacy Program in Maryland.
Survivors include: Two sisters: Gertrude Rooker of Plymouth and JoAnn Grant of Sheboygan, Three sisters-in-law: Marilyn Rooker of Waldo, Mary Rooker of Plymouth and Janet Rooker of Sheboygan Falls.
Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by six brothers and sister-in-law's: Henry (Myrtha) Rooker, Edward (Florence) Rooker, Donald, Raymond, Robert and Willis Rooker and One sister: Marie Rooker.
Following Dorothy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later time when it will safe to gather and celebrate her life. Inurnment will be in the Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dorothy's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving her family. For online condolences, please visit wwwsuchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020