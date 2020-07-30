Dorothy Jean Dunham
Sheboygan Falls - Dorothy Jean Dunham, age 89, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday (March 23, 2020) at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
Survivors include: Two sisters: Gertrude Rooker of Plymouth and JoAnn Grant of Sheboygan, Three sisters-in-law: Marilyn Rooker of Waldo, Mary Rooker of Plymouth and Janet Rooker of Sheboygan Falls.
Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by six brothers and sister-in-law's: Henry (Myrtha) Rooker, Edward (Florence) Rooker, Donald, Raymond, Robert and Willis Rooker and One sister: Marie Rooker.
Following Dorothy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Wednesday,(August 5, 2020) at 5:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral
Home in Plymouth. Rev. Kathy Reid, pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Sheboygan Falls will officiate and Inurnment will be in the Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
Public visitation practicing public health safety precautions and social distancing will be held on Wednesday from 3:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dorothy's name.
For online condolences, please visit wwwsuchonfh.com
