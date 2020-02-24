Services
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Currie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Currie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. Currie Obituary
Dorothy L. Currie

Kiel - Dorothy L. "Dottie" Currie, 82, of Kiel, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 20, 2020 at Caring Hands Assisted Living surrounded by her family.

Dottie was born on March 8, 1937 in Chicago, Ill., daughter of the late Bernard and Dorothy (Brunner) Bickel Jr.

On June 3, 1967 she was united in marriage to Caird Currie in Wilmette, Ill. He preceded her in death on May 13, 2001.

Dottie was a part of Kiel Riverside Quilters, Sheboygan & Manitowoc County Quilt clubs, and Camo Quilt. She loved quilting and sharing her talents by donating numerous quilts to Froedtert Hospital's cancer ward as well as donating many for 50/50 raffles. She enjoyed crafting of all sorts, cross-stitching, crocheting, knitting, painting, and sewing all her kid's clothes. Dottie could also be found reading a good book and always loved her many dogs and babies.

She is survived by her daughters: Theresa Matchapatow, Barb O'Connor, and Cary (Don) Currie-Mitchell; her sons: Scott (Wendy) Currie and John (Susan) Currie; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Currie; 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchild and great-great-grandchildren.

Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Caird, her son, Stephen Currie, her grandson, Conner; great-grandson, Janthaniel; her infant brother, Bernard Bickel III, and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Per Dottie's wishes cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00PM at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) with Pastor Diane Cayemberg officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be held at a later date at Ucker Point Cemetery, Town of Schleswig

The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the Funeral Home from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM.

In Lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in name.

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -