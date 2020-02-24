|
Dorothy L. Currie
Kiel - Dorothy L. "Dottie" Currie, 82, of Kiel, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 20, 2020 at Caring Hands Assisted Living surrounded by her family.
Dottie was born on March 8, 1937 in Chicago, Ill., daughter of the late Bernard and Dorothy (Brunner) Bickel Jr.
On June 3, 1967 she was united in marriage to Caird Currie in Wilmette, Ill. He preceded her in death on May 13, 2001.
Dottie was a part of Kiel Riverside Quilters, Sheboygan & Manitowoc County Quilt clubs, and Camo Quilt. She loved quilting and sharing her talents by donating numerous quilts to Froedtert Hospital's cancer ward as well as donating many for 50/50 raffles. She enjoyed crafting of all sorts, cross-stitching, crocheting, knitting, painting, and sewing all her kid's clothes. Dottie could also be found reading a good book and always loved her many dogs and babies.
She is survived by her daughters: Theresa Matchapatow, Barb O'Connor, and Cary (Don) Currie-Mitchell; her sons: Scott (Wendy) Currie and John (Susan) Currie; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Currie; 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchild and great-great-grandchildren.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Caird, her son, Stephen Currie, her grandson, Conner; great-grandson, Janthaniel; her infant brother, Bernard Bickel III, and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Per Dottie's wishes cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00PM at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) with Pastor Diane Cayemberg officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be held at a later date at Ucker Point Cemetery, Town of Schleswig
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the Funeral Home from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020