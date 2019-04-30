|
Dorothy L. Drescher
Howards Grove - Dorothy L. Drescher (nee Olson), age 90, of Howards Grove met The Lord and was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Samuel, on Friday, April 26, 2019.
She was born in the Town of Maine on September 13, 1928, to the late Martin and Mabel Olson (nee Fraker). She attended local schools and graduated from Bonduel High School. On June 6, 1953 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Samuel B. Drescher, at the Congregational Church in Leeman, WI. Along with her husband, Dorothy was a committed Christian and a devoted member of Fountain Park United Methodist Church. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, quilting, traveling, gardening, camping, attending bible study, and sharing many laughs with family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her children, David (Donna) Drescher of Blue Earth, MN, Marilyn (Paul) Craig of Richfield, WI, Ruth (Sean) Kelly of Mosinee, WI, and Steve (Troy) Drescher of East Troy, WI; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Fay Drescher, Lois Drescher and Dorothy Houle. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years who passed away 4 days prior; a daughter-in-law Cora Drescher (Schuh); siblings, Pearl, George, Edna, Arthur, Esther, and infant sister Gladys.
A joint Funeral Service was held for Dorothy and Samuel on Saturday, April 27, at Fountain Park United Methodist Church. Both Dorothy and Samuel were laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to Fountain Park United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank Pastor Warren Waddell and all who have cared for Dorothy.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 30, 2019