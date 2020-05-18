|
|
Dorothy M. DeMunck
Dorothy M. DeMunck, age 99, passed away on Sunday (May 17, 2020) peacefully at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center, where she had been a resident for the past two years.
Dorothy was born in the Town of Greenbush on April 14, 1921, a daughter of the late Julius and Esther (Polar) Sieber.
She graduated from Plymouth High School and attended the Sheboygan County Normal School where she received her Teaching Degree. Dorothy taught one year in the Town of Mitchell and two years in the Town of Greenbush.
On June 3, 1944, she was united in marriage to LaVern DeMunck in the Glenbeulah Methodist Church. Following their marriage, Dorothy and her husband raised their family and operated the family farm, where they worked side by side. He preceded her in death on February 14, 1991.
Dorothy was very involved in Church activities. She sang in the Church choir, taught Sunday school and served on the administrative board and helped at many functions. She also was a soloist for the Wittkopp Funeral Home.
Survivors include her four sons, Philip (Joan) of Chisago City, MN, Warren (Toni) of the Town of Greenbush, Mark of El Paso, TX and Steve (Peggy) of the Town of Greenbush; seven grandchildren, Ruth, Rachel (Aaron), Mary (Tom), Allan (Jenny), Ray (Becky) and Joy (Joe); fourteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Coila Sieber of Baltimore, MD and Audrey (John) Stormoen of Arkdale, WI, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father; husband, LaVern; grandson, William; three sisters, Irma, Margaret and Barbara; and five brothers, Harold, Donald, Richard, Frederick and Robert.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday afternoon (May 21, 2020) at 2:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Ric Olson, Pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church in Greenbush will officiate. Burial will be in the Greenbush Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth on Thursday (May 21) from 12:00 Noon until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dorothy's name for New Hope Methodist Church in Greenbush and Rocky Knoll Health Care Center in Plymouth.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to extend a thank you for the loving care given to her by the entire staff and volunteers at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 18 to May 20, 2020