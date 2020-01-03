|
|
Dorothy "Dot" M. Nelson
of New Holstein - Dorothy "Dot" M. Nelson, 80, of New Holstein, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on December 31st.
Dorothy was born June 26, 1939 in Lanark WI, the daughter to Harry and Eva (Wurtinger) Soper. She graduated from Waupaca High School Class of '57.
Dorothy married the love of her life, David Nelson, Sr. on June 1, 1957 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lanark, WI.
She was the "hostess" with the "mostest", opening her heart and home up to everyone. Family traditions, gatherings and celebrations demonstrated her strong belief that a loving and supportive family is one of the biggest blessings a person can receive. She loved attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's many activities over the years, and delighted in their successes. She was very generous, always buying the first round….. Her motto was "the more the merrier".
Her employment over the years; Head-cook at Holy Rosary Catholic School, Managing the Mount Calvary Community Hall, cooking at the Altona, and for the past 25 years working at Wal-Mart in Chilton, depicted her love for meeting people and serving others.
Even at the age of 80, Dorothy lived her life to the fullest, and is survived by many family and friends who shared her fun-loving spirit.
Surviving family members are her husband of 62 years, David Nelson, Sr. of New Holstein; children David Jr. (Lori) Nelson of New Holstein, Julie (Dean) Atkinson of New Holstein, Sherry (Jeff) Keifenheim of Mt. Calvary, Cindy (Tim) Schuler of Watertown, Mike (Sandy) Nelson of Green Bay; grandchildren Heather Nelson (Lucas Special Friend), Sara (Dan) Cardinal, Joey Nelson (Lindsey Special Friend), Trevin Nelson, Brittany (Chris) Brunning, Ethan (Emily) Schuler, Kane Keifenheim, Kyle Nelson (Autumn Special Friend) Zak Nelson, great-grandchildren Eva, Emma, and Carter Cardinal, and Avery and Lilly Brunning.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Thomas, Harry, and James Soper, sister-in law Alice, her son, Kevin, and granddaughter Sami.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street New Holstein, WI 53061. Inurnment will take place in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Dorothy's family at Holy Rosary Church on Saturday, January 18th from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in her name.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
SHE WAS WELL LOVED BY ALL WHO KNEW HER. HER KINDNESS AND GENEROSITY WILL BE MISSED BY ALL. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020