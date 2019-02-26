Services Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service 1132 Superior Avenue Sheboygan , WI 53081 920-452-1481 For more information about Dorothy Wallander Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service 1132 Superior Avenue Sheboygan , WI 53081 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Holy Name of Jesus Church 821 Superior Avenue Sheboygan , WI View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 PM Holy Name of Jesus Church 821 Superior Avenue Sheboygan , WI View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Wallander Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy M. Wallander

Sheboygan - Dorothy M. (Damrow) Wallander, 88, of Sheboygan,WI passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and her devoted dog, Penny.



Dorothy was born on May 8, 1930 to the late Frank and Helen (Schrader) Damrow, the 4th of 11 children. Dorothy helped raise her younger siblings after her mother passed away when she was 11. She attended Holy Name School and Sheboygan Central High School.



On May 6, 1950 Dorothy married Elroy P. Wallander of Sheboygan at Holy Name of Jesus Church. Together they raised six children. They lived in Fond du Lac for a short time and then built their family home in Sheboygan in 1962 where they have lived ever since. Summer vacations were spent Up North at family cabins in Marinette and Florence counties, where Dorothy always enjoyed cooking for the whole gang. Many, many family gatherings and celebrations were held over the years which kept Dorothy busy with her cooking and baking. Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker and an excellent cook and baker. She showed her love by sharing all of her famous dishes and desserts, including desserts with family every Sunday. Dorothy was also a talented seamstress and sewed much of her own, daughters', and grandchildren's clothing when they were young. She also shared her talents by offering her services to her church by sewing clothes for the nuns, stoles for the priests and baptismal banners and garments. Dorothy also enjoyed gardening and took pride in her beautiful flower gardens, as well as her bountiful fruit and vegetable gardens where produce was harvested, canned, and frozen for winter months. She was also an avid garage saler always searching for the perfect "treasure".



As a dedicated and life-long member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Sheboygan, Dorothy lived out her life faithfully and humbly. She had a strong dedication to Mary and was inspired by her grace and intercessions. Dorothy was a strong believer in the power of prayer and offered many prayers up for family, friends, and all. She was the oldest member of the St. Anne's Society where she developed many friendships. As a member, she was a quilter who created beautiful quilts which raised money for charity. Dorothy also belonged to the Catholic Women's Charity Club and participated in making rosaries for the military. When her children attended Holy Name School she always helped out at school functions and volunteered her services for recess duty, hot dog lunches, and classroom aid.



Dorothy is survived by three sons, Mark (Sharon) Wallander, Lee (Vicki) Wallander, Tom Wallander all of Sheboygan; two daughters, Ann Schwibinger of Plymouth, and Therese (Spencer) Lutzke of Sheboygan; daughter-in-law Jane (late Dennis) Wallander; eight grandchildren, Heather (Paul) Schmerse of Appleton, Shawn Wallander of Madison, Nicole (Damian) Nevers of Sheboygan, Kelly Wallander (fiancé Justin Gaedke) of New Holstein, Taylor and Alysa Lutzke of Sheboygan, and Kayla and Kyle Schwibinger of Plymouth; eight great grandchildren, Noah, Grace, Jonah and Olive Schmerse, Clara and Eddie Nevers, Eli Kernz and Bentley Gaedke; five brothers, Charles Damrow, Jack (late Beverly Baumann) Damrow, James (Audrey) Damrow, Peter (Betty) Damrow and Paul (late Darlene) Damrow; two sisters, Delores (late Daniel) Seidlitz and Patricia (late Henry) Russart; sister-in-law Lorraine Wallander; brother-in-law Ernest (Marcia) Wallander, and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Helen, her grandmother Emma Schrader who helped raise the family, husband Elroy, son Dennis (Jane) Wallander, sister Lorraine Haese, brothers Jerome (late Lou) Damrow and Robert Damrow, as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.



Dorothy will always be remembered as a caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, and the "Best Grandma and Great Grandma (GG) ever!" We all aspire to be the kind of person she was.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday March 1st at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 821 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan, with Father Matthew Widder as Celebrant. Visitation will be on Thursday February 28th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan and again at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.



A memorial fund has been established in Dorothy's name.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the Aurora physicians, nurses and Aurora Home Hospice (especially Jason who touched our entire family with his spirituality and empathy) and to Dorothy's sister Patty for all of the help and care she provided our family these past few years.



