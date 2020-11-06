Dorothy "Pat" Malueg
Plymouth - Dorothy "Pat" Malueg, age 86, of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday (November 3, 2020) at Azura Memory Care in Sheboygan.
She was born in Milwaukee on October 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Betty (Zaworski) Bart. Pat attended Lake Bluff Elementary School and graduated from Shorewood High School in 1953.
On September 10, 1955, she married James R. Malueg at Whitefish Bay Community Methodist Church. After raising their family in Oostburg, the couple spent 20 years of retirement in Tucson, AZ and moved to Plymouth in 2010. Jim preceded her in death on August 18, 2014.
Pat raised her children and once they were all in school, she worked for many years in the shipping department at Ametek in Sheboygan.
She was an avid reader and loved her book club. Pat served as Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and was most recently a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.
Pat loved collecting artwork and was very proud of her extensive collections. She also enjoyed travelling and being with her husband Jim, going antiquing. Pat always put her family first and loved hosting large family parties, and always made sure to make every birthday and holiday special for her family.
The stars will shine a little brighter as the matriarch of our family reunites with her soulmate in heaven. She was the epitome of a doting and loving wife to her husband Jim for 59 years. She was the perfect example of a selfless mother and grandmother who had unconditional love her for family. Pat was the perfect combination of warmth, kindness, laughter, and love. She was the essence of strength and perserverance, and a gentle source of comfort whenever needed, no matter near or far. She had a contagious laugh that filled the air anytime she made a feisty little joke. She lived for her family and cherished them above all else.
Survivors include: Her Children: Timothy Malueg (Partner: Dale Hafner), Patricia (Roger) Mulder, Thomas (Lori) Malueg, Theodore Malueg (Special friend: Dawn Kolberg), Priscilla (Gregg) Winkel, and Pamela Bruggink; Seven Grandchildren; Seven Great-Grandchildren; Sisters-in-law: Darlene Malueg and Karen Layden; Dear cousin: Connie McKay; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, parents, Sister: Alice, Brothers: Lawrence and James.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday (November 14, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 1:00-3:00 P.M. with a service to follow at 3:00 P.M. Rev. Nathan Meador will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Pat's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
