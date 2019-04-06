|
Dorothy Sandona
Oostburg - Dorothy Ruffatto Sandona, of Oostburg, formerly of Iron Mountain, MI, passed away on April 2, 2019.
Born January 24, 1934, in Iron Mountain Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Carrie Bartoletti Ruffatto. She graduated from Iron Mountain High School in 1951.
She married Santo Peter "Pete" Sandona in1953 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Iron Mountain. Dorothy lived in many places during her life following her husband's work transfers and traveled abroad extensively in earlier years. She often talked about her special time in Beijing, China. Dorothy worked in Municipal Government most of her working days, during which she presented Assembly Bill 61 ("Dorothy's Law") related to the residency of election officials to the State of Wisconsin for Labor and Election Process Reform. This Law was unanimously approved and passed in 2005. Dorothy did a stint as a Realtor in Michigan and Ohio.
Between transfers, Dorothy completed business, accounting, computer studies at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, MI, Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, WI and Dearborn Community College in MI. Her children were her pride and joy. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida for many years.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 66 years; three children, Brian P. of Slinger, WI; twin Sherri (Mike) Sandona Kamenski of Grafton, WI and Sharon (David Lepp) of Green Bay, WI.;one grandson, Brian D. of Charlotte, North Carolina; and a great-grandson, Santo Atlas O'Neill Sandona. Dorothy is further survived by a brother, Donald (Arlene) Ruffatto of Maui; sister, Debbie (James) Gubala of Nevada; 2 aunts on the Ruffato side, Lucille Bartolameoli of Iron Mountain and Dolores McCarthy of Michigan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and special friends Sue (late Vince) Stromei and son Joseph (Jessi).
Visitation will be held at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg, WI on April 17, 2019, from 5:30 until 7:30 PM.
Burial Mass will be held in Iron Mountain, MI. Date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy's name to the Immaculate Conception Church of Iron Mountain, MI, Blessed Trinity Parish of Sheboygan Falls, WI, or .
