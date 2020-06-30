Dorothy Schad
Plymouth - Dorothy Schad, age 98, Plymouth, WI, passed away on Tuesday morning (June 30, 2020) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born on October 23, 1921 in Sheboygan, WI, a daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Pacourek) Reichardt.
On February 23, 1940, she married Harry Ostermann. He preceded her in death in October of 1985.
She married Robert Schad on April 28, 1995 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Robert preceded her in death on October 25, 2005.
Survivors include: two sons: Charles (Melanie) Ostermann of Rhinelander, Russell (Kris) Ostermann of Rhinelander; two daughters: Judy (William) Scott of Kohler, Elaine (Gerald) Mueller of Random Lake; three Step Children: Gary (Joyce) Schad of Manitowoc, Sue (Arthur) De Franca of Fort Myers, Florida, Joan (Bill) Engels of El Paso, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; five step grandchildren; one foster son: Randy Dallman of Rhinelander; one brother: Richard (Grace) Reichardt of Sheboygan; one sister: Carol Primasing of Sheboygan; two Brother-in-laws: Cliff Schwartz of Sheboygan and Thomas Faught of Kentucky.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law: Barbara and James Smith, granddaughter: Bonnie Mae Babino; great-grandson: Kyle Pakkibier; step-daughter-in-law: Shari Schad, two brothers: Frank (Arlene) Reichardt and Robert (Jean) Reichardt, four sisters: Genevieve Heinen, Lorraine Kolenc, Betty Schwartz and Jeanette Faught; two brothers-in-law: Charles Primasing and Clarence Heinen.
A visitation will be held on Thursday (July 2, 2020) from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
A memorial fund is being established in Dorothy's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Plymouth - Dorothy Schad, age 98, Plymouth, WI, passed away on Tuesday morning (June 30, 2020) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born on October 23, 1921 in Sheboygan, WI, a daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Pacourek) Reichardt.
On February 23, 1940, she married Harry Ostermann. He preceded her in death in October of 1985.
She married Robert Schad on April 28, 1995 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Robert preceded her in death on October 25, 2005.
Survivors include: two sons: Charles (Melanie) Ostermann of Rhinelander, Russell (Kris) Ostermann of Rhinelander; two daughters: Judy (William) Scott of Kohler, Elaine (Gerald) Mueller of Random Lake; three Step Children: Gary (Joyce) Schad of Manitowoc, Sue (Arthur) De Franca of Fort Myers, Florida, Joan (Bill) Engels of El Paso, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; five step grandchildren; one foster son: Randy Dallman of Rhinelander; one brother: Richard (Grace) Reichardt of Sheboygan; one sister: Carol Primasing of Sheboygan; two Brother-in-laws: Cliff Schwartz of Sheboygan and Thomas Faught of Kentucky.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law: Barbara and James Smith, granddaughter: Bonnie Mae Babino; great-grandson: Kyle Pakkibier; step-daughter-in-law: Shari Schad, two brothers: Frank (Arlene) Reichardt and Robert (Jean) Reichardt, four sisters: Genevieve Heinen, Lorraine Kolenc, Betty Schwartz and Jeanette Faught; two brothers-in-law: Charles Primasing and Clarence Heinen.
A visitation will be held on Thursday (July 2, 2020) from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
A memorial fund is being established in Dorothy's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.