Douglas Arthur Merkel
Vilas, NC - April 12, 1953 - March 30, 2019
Douglas Arthur Merkel, age 65, of Vilas, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Susan Moxley Merkel, his father, Daniel A. Merkel of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and three sisters, Diane Knoll (Allie) of Stratford, WI, Carol Garces (Carlos) of New Berlin, WI and Sandra Benz (Randy) of Brookfield, WI. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Merkel.
Doug was born on April 12, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI to Daniel and Betty Merkel. He graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1971. He graduated from St. Norbert College in 1975 with a business degree and was commissioned an officer in the U.S. Army. He served 18 years and was honorably discharged as a Major.
He married Susan Moxley in 1983 and they lived in North Carolina. Doug was an accomplished Blacksmith. He shared his talents and also started his own Blacksmith business. He taught various blacksmith classes at the John C. Campbell Folk School in North Carolina.
A personalized family tribute event will be conducted for Doug on what would have been his birthday, followed by a private family celebration of his life in May.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 8, 2019