Douglas F. Hawe
Fond du Lac - Douglas F. Hawe, 59, of 436 Roosevelt St, Fond du Lac, passed away on Feb. 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Douglas was born on Jan 16, 1960 and grew up in Sheboygan County and graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1978. As a young man Douglas worked for his father as a truck driver for the Lake Shore Disposal Company. Douglas was also employed for many years at the Kohler Company and drove school bus for Johnson Bus until his illness.
In 2006 Douglas was joined in marriage to Gina Fajardo. He was affectionately called "Lindo" by Gina. Both Doug and Gina enjoyed sharing together in the full time ministry as Jehovah's Witnesses working with the Spanish community. Doug was known for his generosity and being self-sacrificing in order to help others come to know Jehovah God. He was also known for his kind but brave personality and strived to encourage others. Doug enjoyed reading the Bible, carpentry and taking friends for boat rides on Lake Winnebago. Doug was dearly loved by many and will be sorely missed.
In addition to his wife Gina, Douglas is survived by his father John J. Hawe of Port Washington, his brothers John (Cathy)Hawe of Howards Grove, David (Deena) Hawe of Oostburg, Dan(Marsha)Hawe of Oshkosh, his sisters Virginia (Steve) Slesarik of Adell, Kathy Hawe of Oshkosh and Anna Hawe of Sheboygan, niece Jena(Larry) Teeling, nephews Billy(Brandi) Hawe, and Brett Hawe. Douglas was preceded in death by his mother Virginia A. Hawe.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 11:00am at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 570 Marshall Ave., Fond du Lac, WI. Visitation will start at 10:00am. Condolences may be sent to 103 N. 12th St., Oostburg, WI 53070, c/o David Hawe.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 13, 2019