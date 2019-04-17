|
|
Douglas J. Bremser
Plymouth - Douglas Jerome Bremser, age 69, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Rocky Knoll Healthcare Center in Plymouth where he was a resident since 2016.
Doug was born December 8, 1949, in Plymouth, Wisconsin, the first child of Jerome and Patricia Bremser. He grew up in Plymouth, attended St. John the Baptist elementary and middle school and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1968. After high school he spent two years studying fine arts at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.
Doug was an entrepreneur all his life. When he was young, the family moved to their home one block from the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds and the racetrack there. Doug then started making and selling scale replicas of the most popular stock cars. After his college days he started a sub sandwich shop in Sheboygan called Sun Unlimited. He eventually started his own carpentry business, DB Construction. As an independent carpenter and owner of DB Construction, he applied his artistic skills to every home building and remodeling project he worked. Doug was also a member of two carpenters unions and worked on several large projects throughout the state and in the Milwaukee area, including Miller Park the home of the Brewers. His name is on the wall just outside the stadium that lists all the construction workers who helped build it. Doug was most proud of the volunteer work he did for Habitat for Humanity and the project he worked on with President Jimmy Carter. Doug enjoyed music, nature, and photography. He was an avid fan of all auto racing and the Bucks, Badgers, and the Packers.
Doug is survived by brothers, Charles (Joey) Bremser of Des Plains, IL, Robert (Sharon) Bremser of Madison, WI; and his niece Lindsay Schuette (Travis Patrick) and grand-nephew Michael James Niger of Rochester, NY; as well as several cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Adolf and Clara Hess; paternal grandparents Lillian Bubb and Paul Bremser; parents Jerome and Patricia Bremser; sister Cheryl Scheutte; and his beloved Great Dane, Bismarck.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Rocky Knoll for their compassionate care, patience and support during Doug's stay.
A brief memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Plymouth. Following the service an informal gathering will be held at the City Club Tavern and Grill, 228 E Mill St. in Plymouth, WI at 12:30 pm to celebrate Doug's life.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 17, 2019