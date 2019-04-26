Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Cemetery
Plymouth, WI
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
City Club Tavern and Grill
228 E Mill St
Plymouth, WI
Douglas J. Bremser Obituary
Douglas J. Bremser

Plymouth - Douglas Jerome Bremser, age 69, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019.

A brief memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Plymouth. Following the service an informal gathering will be held at the City Club Tavern and Grill, 228 E Mill St. in Plymouth, WI at 12:30 pm to celebrate Doug's life.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 26, 2019
