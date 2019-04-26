|
|
Douglas J. Bremser
Plymouth - Douglas Jerome Bremser, age 69, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019.
A brief memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Plymouth. Following the service an informal gathering will be held at the City Club Tavern and Grill, 228 E Mill St. in Plymouth, WI at 12:30 pm to celebrate Doug's life.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 26, 2019