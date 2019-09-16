|
Douglas Mohr
Waukesha - Douglas Mohr, age 49, of Waukesha, WI passed away Monday evening September 9th, 2019 at Froedtert Acute Cancer Care Center after a long, hard fought battle with colon cancer, with family at his side.
He was born our little genius to proud parents Art and Cheryl Mohr on July 27th, 1970. He attended St. Clements, Farnsworth and Sheboygan South High School ('88) and UW Sheboygan schools. He studied engineering and computer science at UW Milwaukee.
He married Stephanie Houk on August 9th, 2014. He loved Mastiff dogs, restoring and fixing cars, and music. He loved playing in several bands as a bass player, notably Rust Belt. He worked as an Independent System Engineer for several companies over the years; last working at Overhead Material Handling (OMH).
In addition to his parents, wife and stepchildren Brady and Harleigh Houk, he is survived by his grandmother Dorothy Meyers, brother David Mohr, sisters Denise (Steve) Pfeifer and Dorinna (Greg) Prahl, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by mother and father-in-law Peter and Barbara Schafer, brother-in-laws Matthew (Dina Schuster) Schafer, Andy (Laurie Pizur) Schafer and Brandon (Carrie Wade) Schafer, and his beloved Mastiff dog, Ginger.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Arthur and Mary Mohr, Fred Meyers and uncle Paul Mohr. Douglas wished to be donated to science. A private service for immediate family members was held.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 16, 2019