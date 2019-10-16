|
|
Douglas O. Crane
Sheboygan - Douglas O. Crane, 78, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Born June 2, 1941 in Sheboygan, Douglas was a son of the late Kenneth and Valesca Goll Crane. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1960. On July 7, 1972, he was united in marriage to Janice Fessler in Sheboygan.
Doug was a truck driver who worked for B&T Mail in Milwaukee for many years before his retirement. He previously worked for Muth Co and the Ebenreiter Co. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. He enjoyed watching wresting, racing and drum corps competitions. He loved going out for coffee with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janice; his twin daughters, Pam and Penny Crane, Sheboygan; his grandchildren, Myles Katerski and Piersten Johnson, both of Sheboygan; his sister, Mildred Campbell; his brother in laws and sisters in law, Bonnie Crane, Dona Crane, Carol (Kenneth) Kuether, Patti Drews, Diane Fessler, Colleen (Ted) Schoen, and Richard (Carol) Fessler; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Oakley, Jerry, James, Richard, Charles and Herbert, his sister, Leila Kampmann, and brother in-laws, Lanny Drews, Tony Fessler and Michael Fessler.
A memorial services for Doug will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. Fr. Matthew Widder will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Doug's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019