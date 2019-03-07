|
|
Douglas Ryan Felde
Milwaukee - Douglas Ryan Felde, age 33, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died of injuries sustained in a car accident on March 4, 2019. Douglas was born on November 29, 1985 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to Maureen Susan Ryan (Ryan-Schnicke) and Paul Douglas Felde. He attended St. John's Northwestern Military Academy and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School; he also attended UW-Milwaukee. Doug's eclectic career most recently led him to AT&T as a fiber optic splicer and inspector.
Doug was the beloved brother of Tiffany Felde of Sheboygan, Jessie Felde of Sheboygan, Christopher (Lori) Felde of Newman, Georgia, and Michael (Olga) Felde of Tucson, Arizona. He was the grandson of Muriel Ryan of Sheboygan, and step-son of Angela (Kellner) Felde of Sheboygan, and step-grandson of Jerry Kellner. Doug was a cherished uncle to Ashley and Michael Felde, Alex and Andrew Felde, and treasured his nephew, Giovanni Santiago, with whom he enjoyed a playful, deep, mutual adoration.
Doug was one of a kind and lived life with gusto. His soul was grounded in love of food and music. He was a talented cook, adept handyman, and had natural musical ability. Doug sang, played guitar, tuba, herald trumpet, and trombone. He was exuberant and joyful, and gleefully celebrated every day of his life. His kindness, ability to find a way to get along with just about anyone, and willingness to help in whatever way he could will be sorely missed. Doug had an unconventional approach to the world, and a ready smile to go along with it. His perspective, intellect, wit, and candor will be remembered by all who were lucky to have known him.
Doug was happily anticipating marrying his beautiful fiancee and true soulmate, Genesis Langum, in June of 2019, and cherished his time with her and playing in their band, Hot Jupiter.
Doug was predeceased by his father, Paul Douglas Felde; grandfather, Donald Ryan; grandmother, Ludmilla Felde; and step-grandmother Terese Kellner. He leaves behind numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. We love him. We will miss him forever.
Visitation for family and friends is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove). Please consider donations to epilepsy research in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be sent from www.ballhornchapels.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 7, 2019