Duane C. Hitsman Sr.
Sheboygan - Duane C. Hitsman Sr., 80, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at home. Duane was born November 22, 1939, in Sheboygan, to the late Lloyd Sr. and Esther (Bebermeier) Hitsman. On July 6, 1960, he married the former Betty Schisel in Joliet, IL. He was employed by Vollrath Company for 38 years, retiring in 2002.
Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Green Bay Packers and playing Sheepshead with his family.
In addition to his wife, Betty, he is survived by his five sons, Duane Hitsman Jr., Roger Hitsman, Jeff Hitsman (special friend Caleigh Wilson), Dan Hitsman (special friend, Kristin Gmach) and Dean Hitsman (special friend, Stacy Reed); four daughters, Debbie Hitsman (special friend, Greg Fleischman, Lori (Tom) Saubert, Mary Jo (Bruce) Wright and Tammy (Lester) Burtard; nine grandchildren, Duane, Heather, Todd, Michael, Heidi, Thomas Jr., Bruce III, Ben and Jonathan; five great-grandchildren, Bryce, Jordy, Ty, Bri and Bruce IV; one brother, Ray Hitsman; one sister, Lucille Schuh; two sisters-in-law, Kay Molten and Carol Schick and two brothers-in-law, Frank Rothe and Wayne Schick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 10 siblings, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020