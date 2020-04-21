|
|
Duane G. "Nick" Nicolaus
Elkhart Lake - Duane G. Nicolaus "Nick" 79 of Elkhart Lake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at The Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center with his loving wife beside him.
Nick was born on December 12, 1940 in Plymouth, a son to the late Gordon and Ruth (LaBudde) Nicolaus. He attended St. John Lutheran School and graduated from Concordia High School in Milwaukee. Nick served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the DMZ of Korea. He was married to his childhood friend, Lynnellen Lautenbach on October 10, 1964. He was a longtime employee of the Kohler Company retiring after 40 years of service. He and Lynnellen also maintained a small dairy farm in the town of Russell for a few years. He greatly loved and enjoyed his wife, children, grandchildren and especially his seven great grandchildren. Activities he enjoyed included bible study, working out at the gym, hunting and following the Brewers, Cubs and Packers. Nick had the talent of being able to listen to a ball game on the radio and watch a different game on the television at the same time. Most important he studied his bible and loved the Lord
Nick was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart Lake and the Kohler Quarter Century Club.
Nick is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lynnellen; his three children, Rhonda (Warren) Bohrmueller of Parnell, Crystal (Scott) Schenian of Menchalville and Gordon (Richelle) Nicolaus of Lyndon Station; five granddaughters, Raelynn (Dylan) Smith, Ericka Bohrmueller, Tabatha (Jordan) Lindle, Mallary Schenian (special friend Kelley Schmidt) and Leelu Nicolaus; seven great grandchildren; Jonah, Eliza, Harper, Hannah, Everhett, Marlaina and Magdalynn; his brother, Rev. Dr. Mark (Jane) Nicolaus of Montana and his brother-in-law, Dennis (Karen) Lautenbach of Elkhart Lake and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ronald Lautenbach.
A memorial service to honor Nick's Life will be held at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart Lake when current restrictions are lifted. Cremation will take place.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Nick's name to Grace Lutheran Church are preferred.
Nick's family would like to extend their grateful appreciation to the staff and doctors of Memorial Hospital and especially to the doctors and staff at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota for their clinical excellence and caring approach.
Duane will be greatly missed by his wife and family….we love you!!
