Earl Brown
Sheboygan - Earl Brown, 70, of Sheboygan, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born February 12, 1949 in Racine to Clyde and Marion (Eggebeen) Brown.
Earl worked for RCS and loved his job at McDonalds. He was an avid bowler, bowling on Thursday afternoons at Lakeshore Lanes and on Saturday mornings at Odyssey Lanes. He also loved to cheer on the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. Earl had a very strong faith and was a member of City Church in Sheboygan. His family was most important to Earl. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and always look forward to celebrating the holidays with them.
Earl is survived by his sisters; Bonny (Jim) Klokow, Lydia Brown and Gloria Brown, his brother David Brown. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Doris Brown and Joan Scherg and brother Timothy Brown.
A Celebration of Earl's life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., Sheboygan. Inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019