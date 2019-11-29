Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Earl Krause
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Krause
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl L. Krause

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl L. Krause Obituary
Earl L. Krause

Appleton - Earl L. Krause, age 86, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Matthews of Wrightstown. He was born November 10, 1933 in Sheboygan Falls, son of the late Frederick and Mamie (Herbst) Krause.

Earl graduated from Kiel High School in 1952. He spent a year at Milwaukee School of Engineering before being drafted into the US Army. He was part of their Signal Corp being stationed at Ft. Leonardwood, MO, and then Ft. Meade, MD.

Earl settled in Manitowoc and was employed with Hamilton Mfg. in Two Rivers, Aluminum Specialty and F.C Heiden in Manitowoc before moving to Appleton and working for Mutual Service Insurance Co as a Safety Engineer.

Earl enjoyed skiing, golfing, reading and fishing.

Survivors include his four children: Cheryl (Joe) Bosko, Sue Sasse, Steve (Anne) Krause, Chris (Michael) Johnson; nine grandchildren; brother, Fred Krause; step-sister, Ruth Langenhahn; step-brother, Henry Langenhahn.

A private family service will be held and burial will follow in Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for NAMI Fox Valley, 211 E. Franklin St, Appleton, WI 54911.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -