Earl L. Krause
Appleton - Earl L. Krause, age 86, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Matthews of Wrightstown. He was born November 10, 1933 in Sheboygan Falls, son of the late Frederick and Mamie (Herbst) Krause.
Earl graduated from Kiel High School in 1952. He spent a year at Milwaukee School of Engineering before being drafted into the US Army. He was part of their Signal Corp being stationed at Ft. Leonardwood, MO, and then Ft. Meade, MD.
Earl settled in Manitowoc and was employed with Hamilton Mfg. in Two Rivers, Aluminum Specialty and F.C Heiden in Manitowoc before moving to Appleton and working for Mutual Service Insurance Co as a Safety Engineer.
Earl enjoyed skiing, golfing, reading and fishing.
Survivors include his four children: Cheryl (Joe) Bosko, Sue Sasse, Steve (Anne) Krause, Chris (Michael) Johnson; nine grandchildren; brother, Fred Krause; step-sister, Ruth Langenhahn; step-brother, Henry Langenhahn.
A private family service will be held and burial will follow in Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for NAMI Fox Valley, 211 E. Franklin St, Appleton, WI 54911.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019